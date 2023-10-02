Keir International Company has been awarded two projects by National Grid SA, a subsidiary of Saudi Electric Company (SEC), to implement 132KV networks in Riyadh City at a total cost of 302.05 million Saudi riyals ($80.54 million), the company said in two separate statements on the Saudi stock exchange.

The first contract, valued at 48.85 million riyals, is to implement a connection of Al-Aridh with a 132KV network.

The work scope includes extending high-voltage underground cables, protection, telecommunication, SCADA and substation automation.

The second contract, valued at 253.20 million riyals, is to implement a connection of Al-Nazim with a 132KV network in Riyadh city.

The work scope includes high-voltage underground cables network expansion, gas-insulated switchgear substation extension, protection, telecommunication and substation automation for remote ends.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

