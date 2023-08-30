Jubail 3A Independent Water Plant’s 45.5-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) station has been integrated into the grid.

The solar power plant, powered by Vertex N 700W+ series solar PV modules supplied by China’s Trina Solar, was integrated into the grid by its contractor SEPCOIII, Trina Solar said in a press statement.

The solar PV station will meet 20 percent of the desalination plant's daily power requirements and curtail carbon emissions by 60,000 tonnes annually.

The 600,000 cubic metres per day capacity Jubail 3A Independent Water Plant (IWP) is being developed at a investment of $658 million by a consortium led by ACWA Power and including Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and Al Bawani Water & Power Company (AWP), according to ACWA Power’s website.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract was awarded to a consortium consisting of Power China, SEPCO-III and Abengoa.

In June 2023, Zawya Projects reported that Jubail 3A has commenced full operations.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

