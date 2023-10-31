Iraq intends to enact a new law governing its renewable energy industry after signing agreements with a number of foreign companies for the construction of solar power plants, an Iraqi deputy was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Radi Ali, a member of Parliament’s Energy Committee, said competent authorities are studying the new law with the help of local and foreign experts.

He was quoted by the Iraqi Aliqtisad News network that Parliament would debate the draft law after it is completed before it is sent to cabinet for approval.

“After it is approved by the cabinet, the Parliament will discuss it again then ratify it, so that it becomes an official law,” Ali said.

Read more: Iraq aims to boost solar power to third of energy mix

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.