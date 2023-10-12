Iraq will invite more companies to set up solar power projects to achieve its target of expanding renewables to a third of the domestic energy mix by 2030, Iraq’s Prime Minister was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Mohammed Al-Sudani said Iraq, which controls the world’s fifth proven oil resources, would also continue to expand its conventional power networks to bridge a persistent supply shortage caused by decades of internal hostilities.

“We have set a clear and definite target, which is to cover a third of our electricity needs by 2030 through investments in renewable energy sources,” Sudani told a seminar in Moocow during a visit.

In his comments, published by the official Iraqi news agency on Thursday, Sudani also said Iraq would pursue a policy of encouraging investment in gas projects to tap the country’s massive gas deposits.

The OPEC member currently produces nearly 19,000 megawatts (MW) but its actual needs are estimated at 30,000 MW.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)



