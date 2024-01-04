Iraq intends to award waste-to-energy projects in the capital Baghdad in the first quarter of 2024, an Iraqi official has said.

The cabinet has approved the projects which will be awarded to global companies with relevant experience, said Mohammed Al-Rabei, a spokesman for Baghdad Municipality.

“Serious discussions will begin in the first quarter of this year for the award of such projects to giant companies on an investment basis,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency.

Rabei did not elaborate on these projects apart from saying a plant with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes of waste can generate nearly 80 megawatt-hours of electricity per day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.