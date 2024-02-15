Iraq intends to carry out nearly 100 projects covering water and sewage networks as part of a post-war drive to rehabilitate its infrastructure, an official has said.

The approval of a three-year budget in 2023 cleared financial obstacles that had blocked several projects in the capital Baghdad and other provinces, said Nabil Saffar, a spokesman for the Construction and Housing Ministry.

“We have identified nearly 100 projects involving water and sewage networks…we aim to launch these projects in 2024,” he told the Iraqi News Agency.

Saffar said other projects would be launched this year and some projects would also be included in the three-year budget, adding: “We aim for 2024 to be a year of accomplishments.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.