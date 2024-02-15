Iraq's Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday the imminent signing of a contract with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build and operate a 1,000-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Najaf.

Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel met with ACWA Power officials to discuss finalising the deal, which had been delayed for three years, according to an official statement

Fadel underlined the governments eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the energy sector.

"The Cabinet recently approved the solar power project with ACWA Power," he said, adding that the shared commitment between both parties will soon result in an official agreement with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani's support.

The ACWA Power delegation reiterated their interest in developing renewable energy projects in Iraq, the statement said.

It said both sides agreed to expedite technical and legal discussions to finalise the contract, while ensuring it addresses the project timeline, pricing, and rights of both parties.

