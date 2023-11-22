A long-standing project to supply Iraq with Gulf electricity through a common power grid will be completed in late 2024, an Iraqi deputy was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The project will supply Iraq with around 1,500 megawatt (MW) while another power link with Jordan will fetch it 500MW in the first phase, said Hassan Al-Assadi, deputy chairman of Iraqi Parliament’s Electricity and Energy Committee.

“We are progressing firmly in the power link project with the Gulf Cooperation Council..we expect it to be completed in late 2024,” Assadi said in a statement published by Shafaq News and other Iraqi publications.

He said a common grid with Jordan has been finished and that it would provide Iraq with around 500 MW of electricity in the first phase. He added that Iraq will receive additional power supplies after the completion of the 2nd and 3rd phases.

