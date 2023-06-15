India-headquartered engineering and construction company SEPC announced on Monday that it has successfully completed the Integrated Al Qibla Project in Basra, Iraq



The $236 million project involved engineering, supply, and installation of primary sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, trunk sewer system with connected pumping station and road works, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The works comprised:

311km of sewerage network with diameters ranging from 250mm to 550mm

270km of Storm Water Network

76.47km of Trunk sewer systems

6,337 RCC manholes

16 Pumping stations & 13,500 house service connection

210-km of road works



The project was completed over a period of 1,967 days, the statement said.



A joint venture of Mokul group of companies and SEPC (formerly known as Shriram EPC) was awarded the contract in December 2012, according to multiple reports by Indian newspapers including The Economic Times and The Mint.The reports said the project was scheduled for completion in three years.



The Dubai-based Mark AB Capital Investment had acquired a 26.48 percent controlling stake in SEPC in September 2022, according to reports by local newspapers Business Standard and The Hindu.



