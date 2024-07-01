GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT), a joint venture between Saudi's Dussur and US-headquartered GE Vernova, rolled out the first H-class gas turbine unit manufactured at its Dammam facility.

The hydrogen-ready H-Class unit is set to power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant (ISPP), GE Vernova said in a press statement.

The Jafurah Cogeneration ISPP, being developed by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), will provide steam steam and power to Aramco's Jafurah gas field for a period of 20 years. Jafurah gas field is expected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates, as well as over 420 million standard cubic feet (MMSCFD) of ethane per day by 2030.

GE Vernova also signed an MoU with Saudi EXIM that aims at enabling the export of goods and services of GE Vernova from Saudi Arabia through lending and insurance support from Saudi EXIM Bank, the statement noted.

In September 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that South Korea's Doosan was awarded a $385 million engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Jafurah Cogeneration Plant.

Last week, GE Vernova announced that four out of the six H-class gas turbines eing procured for Taiba 1, Qasim 1 Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects will be made at GESAT.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

