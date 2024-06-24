GE Vernova has secured an order for six 7HA.03 gas turbines and two 7E.03 gas turbines from the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co (SEPCOIII), for Taiba 1 and Qasim 1 Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects in Saudi Arabia.

The order was booked in March 2024, GE Vernova said in a press statement on Monday.

In October 2023, Zawya reported that an ACWA Power-Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) consortium won Taiba 1 and Qassim 1 IPP projects of 1.8 gigawatts (GW) capacity each, worth a combined $3.89 billion.

Taiba 1 is located in the western region, around 100 km southeast of Madinah city, while Qassim 1 located in the central region around 30 km southeast of Buraydah city.

Both IPPs are expected to be completed in 2027 and will incorporate post-combustion carbon capture systems to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and have the ability to burn up to 50 percent by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas.

GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT), a joint venture with Dussur located in Dammam, will roll out four out of the six H-class gas turbines, making them the first 7HA.03 units to be completed locally in the Kingdom.

Additionally, GE Vernova also inked a 21-year service agreement to support plant operations with National Operations & Maintenance Company (NOMAC), a wholly owned unit of the projects’ developer ACWA Power.

