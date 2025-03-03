Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has won new orders in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India.

In Saudi Arabia, the PT&D division won order for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS). The scope also includes associated Reactors and installation of hybrid GIS Bays. In Abu Dhabi, the business has received an order for setting up a new 220/33kV grid station, along with associated jobs.

"These repeat orders from PT&D’s longstanding customers underscore the vital role played by L&T towards setting up an efficient grid infrastructure across geographies and thereby facilitating faster proliferation of renewable energy generation," the listed company said in a press statement.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as ‘large,’ in the INR 25 billion to INR 50 billion range. ($286 million-$573 million).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

