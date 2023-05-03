Global shipping and logistics services provider GAC said its Bahrain unit has reached a major milestone in its sustainability drive with the successful installation of more than 550 solar panels on the rooftop of its warehouse in the kingdom.

The solar panel project is a part of GAC Bahrain's commitment to environmental responsibility, which is aligned with the wider group’s sustainability strategy that includes a commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy and Goal 13: Climate Action.

By investing in renewable energy, GAC Bahrain said it aims to reduce its carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

According to GAC, the solar array is expected to generate up to 487,000 kWh of clean and renewable energy annually and reduce its CO2 emissions by more than 485 tonnes and make about 195 tonnes of standard coal savings in the first year – the offsetting equivalent of saving approximately 26,298 trees.

According to GAC, the entire work was completed by leading renewable energy solutions provider Al Mannai Projects within a five-month period adhering to all regulations and safety standards.

"We are fully committed to minimising our impact on the environment and taking further steps towards sustainability," remarked Johan Fulke, the Managing Director of GAC Bahrain.

"The solar panel installation is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and demonstrates our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and adopting renewable energy sources," he added.

Al Mannai Projects CEO Talal Al Mannai said: "We are delighted to have completed the installation of 550 Wp high-efficiency GCL solar PV modules, high-quality Al Mannai aluminium anodised solar mounting structure and balance of system (BOS) equipment for GAC Bahrain."

"The project was finished on schedule and met all international and Bahraini Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) standards," he added.

