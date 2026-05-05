Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the sole procurer of water and power in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) with Masdar to accelerate deployment of utility-scale renewable energy projects in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement establishes a structured roadmap to support the emirate’s energy transition, enhance security of supply and enable industrial growth.

The CFA will streamline Masdar’s participation in EWEC renewable project tenders, covering the full project lifecycle from early-stage development to financial close

EWEC said the framework supports its long-term 2035 targets, including:

·More than 30 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity

·Over 8 GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS)

The CFA also aims to maximise In-Country Value (ICV), develop Emirati talent and technical expertise and improve cost efficiency and project delivery timelines

The agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi’s goal to meet 60 percent of total energy demand from renewable and clean sources by 2035.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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