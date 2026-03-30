DUBAI - Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has signed an agreement with Meraas, a leading real estate developer and subsidiary of Dubai Holding, to supply City Walk phase 3 and Verve building with over 17,500 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The City Walk phase 3 project represents a new addition to Empower’s extensive portfolio of landmark developments across the Emirate of Dubai. The company has recently announced the increase in its connected cooling capacity, reaching around 1.7 million RT by the end of 2025, serving nearly 1,750 buildings. Empower’s contracted capacity also increased and reached approximately 2.0 million RT.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “Through these agreements, Empower is adding new projects to its portfolio, reaffirming the effectiveness of its efforts in strengthening the company’s position as a trusted and reliable partner in district cooling services in Dubai. These projects also contribute to enhancing the diversity of the sectors we serve and expanding our role in reducing carbon emissions.”