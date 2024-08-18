The Saudi-listed Electrical Industries Co (EIC). announced that its subsidiary, Saudi Power Transformers Co., has signed a 281,133,750 Saudi riyals ($75 million) contract with the local branch of South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction (Hyundai E&C) for the supply of transformers.



The scope of the contract involves design, manufacture and supply of power transformers for Aramco's Jafurah Gas Plant Expansion Project, EIC said in a statement filed with Tadawul.



The statement didn't state the number of transformers to be supplied or their ratings but said the duration of the contract is 15 months.



Hyundai E&C started construction works for Jafurah Phase II Utilities, Sulfur and Export Facilities Package 2 in April 2024.



The Jafurah unconventional gas field is estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cu ft of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensate.



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa