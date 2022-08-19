Arab Finance: Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co (EETC) has signed two contracts worth a combined EGP 720 million with XD-EGEMAC for the establishment of two transformers stations, according to a statement by the Ministry of Electricity on August 18th.

The two projects will build on the electric feeder system of the New Delta project.

Each station will be built in a duration of up to 12 months, with both being financed from the listed strategic projects among the ministry’s plan.

