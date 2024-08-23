The Egyptian Cabinet has given the green light to renewable energy projects by UAE-based companies aimed at expanding the country's clean energy capacity.

Cabinet meeting No. (7) headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly approved proposals by Abu Dhabi-headquartered Masdar and Dubai-based AMEA Power for solar, wind and battery storage projects, according to Arabic language post on the Cabinet’s official website.

According to the post, the Cabinet cleared Masdar’s proposal to implement a 1,200-megawatt (MW) solar power plant coupled with 240MWh of battery storage and start preliminary studies for a 4,000 MW solar power project.

The Cabinet also approved AMEA Power’s proposals for solar and wind energy projects and battery storage projects attached to solar power plants or on standalone basis.

These decisions are part of the government's ongoing efforts to meet increasing electrical energy demands and ensure that additional capacity is available by next summer, according to the statement.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

