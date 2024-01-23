Dubai-headquartered Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) for the development and launch of a global District Cooling Standard.

ASHRAE and Empower will collaborate “for the development of a unified and globally approved District Cooling Standard, which will be adopted by various countries with emerging district cooling infrastructure by 2025,” Dubai Media Office (GDMO) said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Ginger Scoggins, President of ASHRAE, during the ASHRAE Conference 2024 in Chicago.

The statement said the District Cooling Standard will serve as the global reference for design professionals, including specialists, utility engineers, and system designers. It will provide in-depth guidance on design, operation, and maintenance of District Cooling systems along with strategies for system improvement and thermal storage integration.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

