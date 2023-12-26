Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) met in Dubai to collaboratively formulate short and long-term strategies and action plans towards the global expansion of the district cooling industry while ensuring the widespread sharing of knowledge and best practices. The focus lies on enhancing energy efficiency within the cooling and heating sector.

The meeting was held in Empower’s headquarters and attended by H. E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Ginger Scoggins, President of ASHRAE, Dennis Knight, the new presidential candidate of ASHRAE, Eng. Farouk Mahboub, former president of ASHRAE, and Dr. Ahmed Alaa El-Din, director and president of the Greater Region, Al-Kubra, member of the board of directors of ASHRAE.

The meeting featured in-depth discussions on important topics, most notably the agreement to develop a Standard based on the current District cooling Guide, which is applicable in different countries of the world and is compatible with various district cooling activities and guarantees environmental, climatic, and economic gains for investors, customers, and the public by providing safe, effective, and economical cooling services.

The parties agreed to hold a second meeting in Chicago, Illinois during the ASHRAE annual conference that will be held from 20 to 24 January 2024, to finalize the agreement on standardizing the District Cooling Guide, which is expected to be a key reference for District Cooling operators, consultants, and industry experts to improve operational efficiency.

“The meeting served as a valuable opportunity to strengthen the ties that bind Empower and ASHRAE. Sharing issues of common interest was particularly fruitful, given ASHRAE's standing as a global force for district cooling technology and it brings together numerous leading companies in the field under its umbrella. In addition to being a global reference for best practices in this industry, ASHRAE possesses a deep understanding of the critical challenges facing the refrigeration sector across the globe”, said Ahmad bin Shafar, Empower CEO.