The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has generated around 90 tonnes of green hydrogen since the launch of its green hydrogen project in May 2021 in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, the DFM-listed utility said in a press statement.

A major portion of the green hydrogen was used to produce more than one gigawatt hour (GWh) of clean energy, reducing about 450 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the statement said.

It said the project produces about 20 kg of hydrogen per hour using solar energy with storage capacity of up to 12 hours of hydrogen. A hydrogen gas motor with a capacity of nearly 300 kilowatts produced electricity during the night.

DEWA's green hydrogen project promotes the UAE’s goal to acquire 25 percent of the low-carbon hydrogen market, its MD and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said.

He said it aligns with the National Hydrogen Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

DEWA had issued a tender for design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a 2.5-megawatt (MW) alkaline electrolyser project on turnkey basis in August 2024 with submission deadline extended to 9 December 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

