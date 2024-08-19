Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued a tender for design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a 2.5-megawatt (MW) alkaline electrolyser project on turnkey basis.

An electrolyser splits water molecules using electricity to produce hydrogen.

The late date for submitting the completed tender is 11.00 am (Dubai Time) on18 September 2024, DEWA said in a notice posted on its website.

While the notice didn’t elaborate on the project, DEWA currently uses a 1.25 MW PEM [Proton Exchange Membrane] electrolyser, powered by daylight solar from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to produce 20 kg/hour of green hydrogen.

The pilot project, located in the Solar Park’s R&D Centre, was opened in May 2021 in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy.

Alkaline and PEM electrolysers are the two commercially available technologies that dominate the global green hydrogen production market, according to a Clean Energy Associates' report released in February 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

