Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has extended the deadline for receiving Expressions of Interest (EOI) from international developers to implement the Phase 6 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, 1 November 2022.

The previous EOI deadline was 10 October 2022.

DEWA said in a press statement that the 6th phase, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, will become operational in stages between 2025 and 2027.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that DEWA received four bids from international companies to provide IPP advisory services for Phase 6.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)