Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received four bids from international companies to provide Independent Power Producer (IPP) advisory services for the 900-megawatt (MW) Phase 6 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The following four bidders submitted the proposals, according to a statement posted on DEWA’s website.

Deloitte (4,364,454 UAE dirhams)

EY Consulting (4,413,000 dirhams)

KPMG Lower Gulf (5,459,670 dirhams)

PwC (4,589,144.60 dirhams)

In a related press statement, the Dubai utility said the current installed production capacity of the solar park is 1,627MW, powered entirely by photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, while projects totalling 1,233MW, composed of PV solar and concentrated solar technologies, are in the implementation stage.

