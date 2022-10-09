The deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the 900-megawatt (MW) Phase 6 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is 10 October 2022, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Saturday, 8 October 2022.

“The deadline to receive EOI is 12:00 pm on 10 October 2022,” DEWA said in a press statement.

Phase 6 would be based on photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and developed using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, the statement said.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the 6th phase would become operational in stages starting from the third quarter of 2025.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that DEWA received four bids from international companies to provide IPP advisory services for Phase 6.

The Solar Park’s current production capacity of 1,727 MW is based entirely on PV solar while 1,133 MW of total capacity under implementation incorporates both PV solar and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies.

Al Tayer said that with the completion of the 6th phase, the Solar Park’s production capacity will reach 3,760 MW, adding that the target for 2030 is 5,000 MW.

Phase B of the 900 MW Phase 5 has commenced operations, according to a Zawya Projects report last month.

In August, DEWA had announced that 950MW Phase 4 is 90 percent complete. Phase 4 comprises of a 700MW CSP plant and a 250MW PV solar plant.

The statement said share of clean energy in Dubai’s total energy mix is expected to reach 14 percent by the end of this year.

