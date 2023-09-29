Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, construction and management (EPCM) contract for ‘Jebel Ali Power Station K Phase III - Remaining Works Package’ by first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPCM contract for the remaining works package was issued on 21 October 2022 and the bid submission date has been extended thrice and the extended submission was scheduled on 28 September 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early January 2024,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work consolidates improvement of involves of gas turbines - 400-500 megawatts (MW), Boiler, HRSGs, generators and related works, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.

In May 2017, DEWA awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth 798 million UAE dirhams for the third phase of K-Station to Spanish company Duro Felguera. The project includes the supply, installation, testing and launch of two F-type gas turbines [simple cycle] from Siemens that will produce 590MW at 50 degrees centigrade. The completion of the third phase will increase the station’s total generation capacity from 948MW to 1,538MW.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

