Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned 1,113 11kV substations across the Emirate in 2022 to keep pace with the growing demand for energy in Dubai.

There are 73 33kV substations in service and 42,771 medium voltage (11Kv or 6.6Kv) substations.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)