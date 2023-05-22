Sungrow, the China-headquartered inverter and energy storage system supplier announced on Monday that it has signed a contract with China Energy International Group to supply inverter solutions for the 2.6-gigawatt (GW) Al Shuaibah project in Saudi Arabia.

The $1.75 billion solar photovoltaic (PV) power project, located in the western region, is being developed by a consortium of ACWA Power and Water and Electricity Holding Company (Badeel), a 100 percent-owned PIF unit under the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

China Energy International Group the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed in 2025, according to Sungrow’s press statement.

The company said it is supplying 240 units of its 1+X Modular Inverter solution and 10,000 units of its combiner box

