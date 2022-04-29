China-based global inverter supplier Sungrow announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a contract to supply inverters for a 45.75 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic PV project for the Jubail 3A Independent Water Plant (IWP) in Saudi Arabia.

The 600,000 cubic metres/day capacity desalination plant, located south of Jubail City, will supply Riyadh, Qassim, and Eastern Provinces with potable water and is scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sungrow said in a press statement that the solar PV plant would meet the desalination plant's electricity demand, adding that it will supply its flagship 1500V string inverter SG320HX for the project.

In a March 2020 press statement posted on its website, Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) said the project includes storage tanks that can store a day's production and an in-house solar power plant to reduce power consumption from the grid.

Jubail 3A IWP is being developed by a consortium led by ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC), and Al Bawani Water and Power Company (AWP) at a total investment of $650 million.

The EPC contractor is a consortium of China's SEPCOIII and Power China and Spain's Abengoa.

