UAE-based waste management and sustainability company BEEAH and Abu Dhabi-headquartered renewable energy major Masdar have signed an agreement to jointly identify and develop utility-scale clean energy projects in Sharjah.

The two companies had previously partnered on the Middle East’s first commercial waste-to-energy (WtE) project in Sharjah.

The new agreement, signed during the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026 event in Abu Dhabi, provides a framework for the companies to assess, select and progress viable solar PV (photovoltaic) projects in the emirate. The framework will also allow exploration of other clean energy opportunities, such as hybrid battery energy storage systems, to enhance grid resilience.

Sharjah’s rising energy requirements are driving the deployment of more diversified, resilient renewables infrastructure across the emirate, said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH.

"Together with Masdar, we will responsibly meet the surge in power demand while accelerating Sharjah’s decarbonisation through multiple utility-scale solar projects," he stated.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar added that Sharjah has strong potential for solar energy development.

The joint development agreement aligns with national clean energy priorities, with the UAE aiming to triple its renewable capacity by 2030 as part of the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

In July 2025, Masdar announced that Tadweer Group will acquire its stake in Emirates Waste to Energy, the joint venture it formed with BEEAH for the waste-to-energy plant. A statement issued by the company said the partnership between BEEAH and Tadweer plans to increase the plant’s power output from 30 megawatts (MW) to 60 MW, while doubling its processing capacity.

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, operates Sharjah’s first utility-scale solar power plant, the 60MW SANA, which was inaugurated in June 2025. The project was developed for Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

