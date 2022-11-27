Electricity and Water Authority signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday with the Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) to provide Bilaj Al Jazayer development project with electricity and water services.

As per the deal, EWA will provide 92 MVA of electric power and 10,000 cubic meters per day of water to the project. The water supply will be through the main water transmission network. For electricity, two power transmission stations with a voltage of 66 kilovolts will be built and connected to the current network.

President of EWA, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, and Chief Executive Officer of Edamah, Amin Alarrayed, signed the MoU at the Exhibition World Bahrain on the sidelines of the launch of Cityscape 2022. The minister also said that EWA will complete the multi-phase work by 2030 as well as operate and maintain electricity and water transmission and distribution networks.

