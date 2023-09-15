Bahrain opened bids for 100-MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power project located at a waste disposal site near the capital Manama.

Goksin Construction Limited [Goksin Insaat] of Turkey is sole bidder for the 100 MW IPP [Independent Power Plant] Solar PV Project - Askar Landfill Remediation Package tendered by the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), according to notice posted on Bahrain tender board website.

Goksin Construction Limited submitted a bid of 11,999,995.477 Bahraini dinars ($32 million) for the project, the notice said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

