Bahrain opened bids for 100-MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power project located at a waste disposal site near the capital Manama.
Goksin Construction Limited [Goksin Insaat] of Turkey is sole bidder for the 100 MW IPP [Independent Power Plant] Solar PV Project - Askar Landfill Remediation Package tendered by the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), according to notice posted on Bahrain tender board website.
Goksin Construction Limited submitted a bid of 11,999,995.477 Bahraini dinars ($32 million) for the project, the notice said.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
