Algeria has launched an air bridge to import supplies and equipment needed for five new seawater desalination plants under construction in the Northern region.

A planeload of 72 tonnes of machinery and other supplies arrived in Algiers Airport on Monday and more shipments are expected in the next days.

In a report published on Wednesday, Algeria’s Arabic language daily Elkhabar said the equipment would be supplied to desalination projects approved by the government in 2023 as part of plans to build 15 such plants to face growing domestic demand.

The five plants under construction have a combined output capacity of drinking water of nearly 1.5 million cubic metres per day, the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

