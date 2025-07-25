Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate with headquarters in San Francisco, US, has announced plans to open its new office in Dubai International Financial Center.

Backed by a global portfolio of 1.3 billion sq ft in 20 countries, Prologis will pursue co-investments aligned with the region’s evolving priorities and demand for quality, future-focused development.

With a market cap of $102 billion, the company manages $205 billion of assets. The company also has a significant amount of proprietary data about the global supply chain and specific key regional markets that it is able to share with partner investors, said the company in a statement.

With this Dubai foray, the company aims to enable private capital investors in the Middle East to unlock opportunities across areas such as logistics real estate, energy and data centers.

To boost its regional operations, Prologis has appointed Umair Naqvi as head of Middle East.

A seasoned real estate and finance executive, Naqvi brings more than 25 years of experience structuring joint ventures and capital platforms.

Naqvi and his team will focus on the company’s institutional capital and global investment management business to deepen ties with sovereign wealth funds, family offices and long-term capital partners across the Gulf. The team will also explore development opportunities in the region.

"We’re excited to put down deeper roots in the Middle East. The region aligns perfectly with our focus on strategic relationships in our Strategic Capital business," said Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis.

"Its deep capital base and global connectivity make it an ideal place for long-term investment, and we’re here to be a long-term partner," he stated.

The Dubai office will serve as the regional base for Prologis’ Middle East operations and complement the company’s global footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia, in the company statement.

It follows Prologis’ recent expansion into India and underscores its commitment to long-term value creation through scale, local expertise and integrated capabilities across logistics real estate, data centers, energy and sustainability, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

