Algeria is building five seawater desalination plants along its Northern Mediterranean coasts to face growth in domestic water consumption, newspaper said on Wednesday.

Algerian Irrigation Minister Taha Derbal, who visited one of the projects on Sunday, announced that all the plants would be completed by the end of 2024.

“Work is moving ahead in these vital projects…we expect to commission the plants before the end of this year,” Derbal was quoted as saying by Elkhabar and other Algerian newspapers.

The Minister said the new plants would produce enough drinking water for coastal areas and nearby provinces.

