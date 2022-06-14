AMMAN — Water Minister Mohammad Najjar on Monday attended the signing ceremony of the second phase of the Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement (FARA 4) and the second phase of FARA 3, which aims to reduce water loss in Maan's Shoubak District with a value of some JD2.159 million.

Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) Secretary General Bashar Bataineh signed the agreement that seeks to develop main and secondary water networks in Shoubak, in the presence of a representative of USAID that offered the funds as a grant for the agreements, according to a ministry statement.

Najjar said that the ministry implements various projects across the Kingdom to improve water provision and reduce water loss, expressing his appreciation of USAID's support to help face water challenges. Bataineh noted that the Shoubak project includes building a new reservoir with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres, rehabilitating the Najl pumping station, and building a new storehouse.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

