Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power was declared the preferred bidder' for the 180 Million Imperial Gallon per Day (MIGD) Hassyan Phase 1 Independent Water Producer (IWP) project, located in Dubai.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said the sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project would be developed at a total investment of 3.357 billion UAE dirhams ($914 million).

DEWA said the project received ‘a world record’ lowest water levelised tariff of 0.365 US Dollars per cubic metre (USD/m3).

In May 2023, the DFM-listed utility said it received two bids, from ACWA Power and TAQA respectively, for the IWP project.

ACWA Power had submitted the lowest water levelised tariff of 0.389 USD/m3 for the base proposal of 120 MIGD and 0.365 USD/m3 for the Alternative Proposal of 180 MIGD.

The project, scheduled to be completed in 2026, will increase DEWA’s water desalination capacity from 490 MIGD to 670 MIGD.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

