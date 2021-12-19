Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to release the main construction tender for its $250 million main lines, lifting station and sewerage networks project in Narjis district in Riyadh region by the first quarter of 2022, according to a source.

“The prequalification submission deadline was 29 November 2021. The tender for the main construction is expected to be released by early March 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction, installation and execution of a sewage lifting station with a design capacity of 55,000 cubic metres/day, main lines with a length of approximately 16 kilometres, with diameters from 400-1000 mm, in addition to the implementation of 265-km of sewage networks north and south of King Salman Road.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $250 million.

