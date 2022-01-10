Projects awarded in Oman slumped by nearly 55 percent in 2021 due to the spread of coronavirus, according to official data.

Despite a rebound in oil prices, the value of tenders issued by the government stood at 252.5 million Omani rials ($656.5 million) in 2021 compared with 392.2 million rials ($1.019 billion) in 2020, showed the figures published by the official Omani news agency.

A large part of the projects awarded by the Gulf state’s Tender Board involved completion of projects mainly infrastructure, the report said.

The health sector emerged as the largest beneficiary in 2021, with a project value of 37 million rials ($96.2 million), the report showed.

Airport projects, including runway expansions at Muscat Airport, were valued at 21.7 million rials ($56.4 million) while road projects were worth nearly 19.1 million rials ($49.6 million), it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022