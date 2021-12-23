Iraq has approved fresh funds of around 214 billion Iraqi dinars (150 million) for the reconstruction of the war-devastated civilian airport in the Northern Mosul City, the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper reported on Thursday.

The cabinet decided to allocate the funds along with around 28 billion ($19 million) for rebuilding projects in the war-damaged Sinjar town in Nineveh Governorate, of which Mosul is the capital, the paper said.

“The cabinet has just approved nearly 214 billion dinars for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the international airport in Mosul,” the paper said, quoting Nineveh Governor Najm Al-Jabbouri.

Jabbouri said there are also plans to rebuild a smaller airport west of Mosul that has been destroyed during the war and that the project would be funded through a loan to be provided by France.

At an international conference held in Kuwait in 2019, OPEC member Iraq received a pledge by donors to extend nearly $30 billion to fund reconstruction projects although Baghdad has estimated costs at more than $100 billion.

