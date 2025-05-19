Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, joined by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, carried out an inspection tour on Saturday to assess the progress and operational readiness of the first phase of Egypt’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, in preparation for its public debut.

This initial phase stretches from the intersection of the Ring Road with the Alexandria Agricultural Road to the Police Academy Station. The BRT project is a major component of the government’s plan to provide efficient, high-quality, and environmentally friendly mass transit solutions across Greater Cairo.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized the strategic importance of the BRT system, describing it as one of the most significant environmentally sustainable public transportation projects under development. He stressed that it will improve the daily commute for thousands of citizens by offering reliable, electric-powered, zero-emission buses.

Minister Al-Wazir highlighted the project’s alignment with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s vision to develop a modern, integrated, and eco-conscious public transport network. He noted that the 35-kilometer trial phase of the BRT has already begun serving commuters along the Ring Road and is expected to play a key role in reducing congestion by encouraging a shift away from private vehicles.

The BRT corridor will connect major intersections along the Ring Road, including Suez, Adly Mansour, Marg, and Mostorod, and is envisioned as a vital link between the eastern and western parts of the capital. It will also provide a fast, direct connection to the New Administrative Capital. Moreover, the system will integrate with other transportation modes by linking to Metro Line 1 at Zahraa and Marg stations, Metro Line 3 at Adly Mansour and Imbaba, and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) at Adly Mansour.

The tour began at the station located at the intersection of the Ring Road and Alexandria Agricultural Road. There, the Prime Minister and the Minister received a briefing from project manager Mahmoud El-Sheikh on the system’s development stages. El-Sheikh explained that the full BRT network will extend 110 kilometers and be executed in three phases, incorporating 48 stations, a main charging depot, and three auxiliary charging stations.

The first phase, which is set to open soon to the public, includes 14 stations running from the Alexandria Agricultural Road to the Police Academy. These stations consist of a mix of non-standard, surface, and sub-surface facilities, designed to ensure accessibility and safe pedestrian movement. Among them are Adly Mansour Station, two surface stations with pedestrian bridges at Bahtim and the Police Academy, and 11 surface stations equipped with pedestrian underpasses serving key districts such as Shubra Benha, Mostorod, Marg, and Suez Road.

El-Sheikh also reported that work on the second phase is underway, which will add 21 stations between El-Moshir Tantawy and the Fayoum intersection. This section will include stops along the Mariouteya Axis—such as Haram, King Faisal, and Tersa—as well as a station near the Grand Egyptian Museum on the Alexandria Desert Road. The third and final phase will follow the completion of expansion works between the Alexandria Agricultural and Desert Roads, adding 13 more stations.

During the inspection, Madbouly and Al-Wazir visited several stations along the route. At El-Qalag Station, they reviewed pedestrian tunnel access designed to connect the station to surrounding areas, including Mohamed Naguib Road. At Salam Station, a surface stop with tunnel access, they observed preparations to serve nearby residential areas, a bus terminal, El-Nahda City, and Salam Stadium. Their visit concluded at the Police Academy Station, which features a pedestrian bridge and serves Zahraa Nasr City, the First Settlement, and the Academy.

In an unplanned stop during the tour, the Prime Minister inspected the newly developed Salam multi-level terminal, which has recently entered phased operation. Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber provided an overview of the facility, developed by the National Roads Company. The terminal, located at the entrance to Salam City along the Ring Road, spans three floors and accommodates up to 2,500 vehicles. It supports 39 intergovernorate transport routes and 18 local service lines within Cairo. In addition, it houses 254 commercial outlets.

Governor Saber noted that the terminal plays a key role in restoring order to the area. The Cairo Governorate recently removed informal street vendors from Sadat Square, refurbishing it with new lighting, pavement, and landscaping. The vendors were relocated to designated commercial spaces within the new terminal, providing them with legal, secure, and sustainable business opportunities through coordination with the National Company.

