The Egyptian government is developing utilities for 20 industrial zones for small and medium enterprises (SME) in Upper Egypt at a total cost of 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($178 million), Trade and Industry Minister Niveen Gamea said.

During the inauguration last week of development projects in Upper Egypt with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in attendance, Gamea said the provision of utilities would be completed by end-2022, adding that Upper Egypt hosts 10 out of the 13 SME industrial zones established across the country.

The minister said the utility development project forms part of a government programme to upgrade and raise the efficiency of industrial zones.

Gamea also noted that the government, as part of the Decent Life initiative, invested 563 million pounds ($36 million) to establish 21,000 small and micro-sized enterprises in Upper Egypt, which created 38,000 jobs.

She said Upper Egypt attracted 16 billion pounds ($1.02 billion) worth of investments across 827,000 projects between 2014 and 2021, adding that 234 investment opportunities ranging from 1 million to 25 million pounds ($63,507.38 to $1.6 billion) have been identified.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Robbiki Leather City, which comprises of 100 production units or leather tanning, has been completed, the minister said, adding that the government is also developing utilities for 4 SME industrial zones in Qena and Sohag at a cost of 3.2 billion pounds ($203 million).

(1 US Dollar = 15.75 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

© ZAWYA 2022