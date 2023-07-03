Sour hydrocarbons have a significant role in the energy transition, according to 92 percent of business and technical leaders surveyed at the Middle East Sulphur Conference (MEScon) 2023.

The overwhelming sentiment indicates a shift from the perception of sulphur being a low-value by-product of hydrocarbon processing.

The agriculture industry will likely see the most significant opportunities for sour hydrocarbons in the energy transition.

Nearly 49 percent of survey takers cited that supply of sulphur to the fertiliser industry will support population growth and stabilise the world food supply. However, 23 percent believed sour hydrocarbons could serve as a raw material for the production of hydrogen, which may eventually replace fossil fuels in hard-to-abate industries.

The conference was hosted by UAE oil major ADNOC and organised by commodities business intelligence company CRU and sour hydrocarbon and sulphur specialist consulting firm UniverSUL Consulting (UniverSUL).

Angie Slavens, Managing Director at UniverSUL, said sulphur will continue to be a vital part of the future, with its demand throughout a huge range of industries, from fertilisers to general industry to EV batteries – all key to ensuring a just energy transition.

Survey respondents felt that increasing reliance on sulphur, with 70 percent feeling that a prolonged sulphur shortage can be more detrimental to the world than a prolonged oversupply.

In addition, 84 percent of survey takers expected global sulphur supply to be dominated by recovery from oil and gas, as it currently accounts for more than 95 percent of sulphur supply.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)