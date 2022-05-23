Kuwait’s top tenders authority has approved the award of new contracts for oil facilities and services with a total value of around 28.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($93 million), a newspaper in the OPEC member said on Monday.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders endorsed the new projects for the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), which issued the tenders in 2021, the Arabic language daily Alrai said, citing KNPC sources.

The contracts involve supply of loading equipment and services at Al-Ahmadi Oil Refinery, maintenance services for KNPC’s facilities in South Kuwait and other services associated with the Company’s projects in the Gulf emirate.

The paper did not mention when the contracts would be awarded but said they are part of KNPC’s ongoing development plans.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

