Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, said it has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from Bapco Upstream (formerly Tatweer Petroleum – Bahrain Field Development Company), to further enhance its production in the kingdom.

Petrofac will support Bapco Upstream’s production plans, to meet gas demands for the Kingdom, through the delivery of well hook-ups, associated pipelines, and tie-ins for several new wells within the Bahrain Field. The entire work will be competed within two years.

On the contract win, Group CEO Tareq Kawash said: "Having delivered multiple projects for Bapco Upstream over the past decade, this award recognises our engineering and project execution capability."

"Our strong relationships with the local supply chain have ensured the safe and timely delivery of scopes, maintaining the highest standards of quality. We look forward to continuing these partnerships to deliver this critical infrastructure, which underpins the supply of energy to Bahrain," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

