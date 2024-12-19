Bahrain - Under the auspicious patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Kingdom proudly marked the inauguration of the Bapco Modernization Project (BMP).

This transformational project stands as the largest strategic undertaking in the Kingdom’s history and a pivotal development in the energy sector.

The milestone coincides with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s 53rd National Day celebrations and the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty’s accession, commemorating 25 years of progress and development under His Majesty’s reign.

Upon the arrival of His Majesty the King, His Majesty was received by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bapco Energies, Abdulla Al Zain, Chairman of Bapco Refining, Mark Thomas, Goup Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies, and Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining, alongside members of the Board of Directors and senior officials from the Company.

Following the inauguration, His Majesty the King toured the accompanying exhibition for the inauguration of the Bapco Modernization Project, titled "A Journey Through Time." The exhibition showcases three distinct eras representing the past, present, and future.

It begins with the initial stages of oil exploration in the Kingdom, leading up to its discovery in 1932, followed by the export of the first shipment, and highlights the developmental projects and companies established in the oil and gas sector during that period.

The exhibition then transitions to the various milestones achieved over the years and looks ahead to the future with vivid imagery utilizing the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

During the event, Shaikh Nasser delivered a speech on this momentous occasion. He underscored the significance of the project as one of the most advanced refineries in the region and globally, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.

This landmark project, the largest capital investment in the history of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commemorates over 93 years since the establishment of Bapco and the first crude oil flow in the Gulf region.

The project, comprising 15 sub-stations and 21 new processing units, was executed by a global consortium of leading companies alongside local partners.

With the commencement of crude oil processing in the new units, over 500 Bahraini engineers are poised to oversee and manage the operations, embodying His Majesty's vision for the sector and commitment to embracing rapid technological advancements.

During the ceremony, His Majesty underscored the significance of the Bapco Modernization Project (BMP) in fostering national development and sustainability, aligning with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s ambition to maximize the value of its natural resources for economic and societal advancement.

“This landmark project reflects our enduring commitment to sustainable growth, utilizing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s natural energy resources to power economic progress and development,” His Majesty stated. His Majesty highlighted the BMP’s role in driving the Kingdom’s energy transition strategy, emphasizing the Government’s steadfast dedication—under the leadership of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister—to advancing economic recovery through strategic investments in high-potential sectors.

His Majesty acknowledged the crucial role of Bapco Energies in advancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy sector and supporting the Kingdom’s broader energy transformation. Through the integration of advanced technologies and processes, the Bapco Modernization Project is set to improve operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and further align with the ever-changing global industry standards.

“This project represents over ninety years of development in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy sector. With significant investment, it lays the groundwork for continued progress, creating lasting economic value for the Kingdom,” His Majesty remarked.

His Majesty the King praised the commitment of Shaikh Nasser to the sector. His Majesty acknowledged the significant contributions made by Shaikh Nasser in supporting and advancing the sector, which has been instrumental in driving progress and enhancement of its competitive capabilities.

His Majesty attributed the successes and achievements realized by the Kingdom to the active and dedicated participation of the loyal citizens of Bahrain in the national endeavor. He emphasized that their unwavering commitment and hard work have demonstrated an exemplary model of creativity, achievement, and the anticipation of a promising future for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Bapco Modernization Project is a cornerstone of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s 2030 Vision, and reinforces its long-term goals of increasing refining capacity, diversifying its energy portfolio, and enhancing efficiency. It positions Bapco Energies amongst the leading energy companies delivering sustainable energy solutions and bolsters the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a global energy innovator.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).