HIS Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Bapco Energies board of directors chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday received EOG Resources chairman and CEO Ezra Yacoub.The meeting was attended by Bapco Energies Group CEO Mark Thomas, Bapco Exploration and Production chairman Faisal Al Mahroos, and Bapco Upstream chief executive Johann Pleininger.

Shaikh Nasser underscored Bapco Energies’ commitment to advancing development, innovation and the use of modern technologies to support the growth of key sectors.He emphasised the importance of leading the transformation of the energy sector in alignment with global developments.Shaikh Nasser noted that the energy sector is experiencing a significant transformation focused on achieving energy security and fostering sustainable development through initiatives aimed at attracting foreign investments.

Efforts are guided by Bahrain’s national energy strategy and Bapco Energies’ operational plans, developed in co-ordination with relevant entities, he added.Shaikh Nasser further highlighted the importance of regional competition to attract investments and strengthen economic integration, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas.

He underlined Bahrain’s ongoing collaboration with global energy leaders to establish sustainable partnerships that support the national economy, enhance infrastructure and optimise natural resources in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.The meeting also included a discussion on the latest developments and technologies in the energy sector, global energy challenges and trends and potential opportunities for collaboration between Bahrain and EOG Resources.

