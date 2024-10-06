Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Company, a key subsidiary of leading Chinese group Jereh, has signed a significant contract worth $288 million with Bapco Upstream for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of gas compressor stations.

Bahrain remains a significant player in the Gulf regional energy market. The country has been focusing on optimising its oil and gas resources while diversifying its economy.

As part of its strategic initiatives, Bapco Upstream has launched several key projects aimed at upgrading its energy infrastructure and ensuring a stable energy supply.

Jereh emerged as the preferred bidder in a highly competitive tender, where multiple international engineering firms vied for the contract.

The scope of work for Jereh includes setting up of compression stations and central compression facility, covering the entire scope of design, procurement, construction and commissioning.

The contract was signed by Li Weibin, Executive President of Jereh Group, and Johann Pleininger, CEO of Bapco Upstream in the presence of Ni Ruchi, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Bahrain, who expressed his anticipation for the successful delivery of the project and emphasized that this collaboration would further strengthen the economic cooperation between China and Bahrain.

As the only Chinese company to pass Bapco Upstream’s rigorous prequalification process, Jereh’s proven track record in the Middle East, strong technical capabilities, and high customer satisfaction were key factors that contributed to its top ratings in both technical and commercial evaluations.

Upon completion, the project will significantly enhance the development and utilisation of Bahrain’s natural gas resources.-TradeArabia News Service

