Global energy engineering services company Petrofac announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a multi-million-dollar, two-year contract by Bapco Upstream (formerly Tatweer Petroleum – Bahrain Field Development Company ) to further enhance its production in Bahrain.

The UK-listed company said in a statement that it will support Bapco Upstream’s production plans, to meet gas demands for the Kingdom, through the delivery of well hook-ups, associated pipelines, and tie-ins for several new wells within the Bahrain Field.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.