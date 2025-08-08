Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italian energy firm Eni, has selected Hill International as project management consultant for the $8 billion Structures A & E project.

The project comprises the development of two offshore gas fields and includes the delivery of two offshore drilling platforms and infrastructure to transport the natural gas to the existing Mellitah Complex, located approximately 100 km west of Tripoli, for treatment and distribution, Hill International said in a press statement.

With a targeted output of 750 million cubic feet per day, the Structures A & E project aims to support domestic energy needs and increase Libya’s gas exports to Europe.

Production is expected to commence in 2026, the statement said, adding that The project will also deliver a new carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at the Mellitah Complex.

Hill said it will provide a full suite of project management services for the development, including project planning, design coordination and reviews, procurement support, estimating and cost management, schedule management, quality assurance/quality control, risk mitigation, change management and claims prevention, and closeout support.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.